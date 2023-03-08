Zixi to Showcase SDVP, Networking Solutions at 2023 NAB Show

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi will demonstrate a broad range of new product updates and unparalleled live video delivery performance running over the Zixi Enabled Network—which the company says is "the industry’s largest ecosystem"—at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 15-19.

The Zixi Enabled Network consists of more than 1,000 media companies and 400 technology partners globally exchanging live video, creating powerful acceleration of new content acquisition, business models, and opportunities to reduce cost and generate revenue, according to Zixi.

Zixi will feature ultra-low latency, dramatic throughput, compute and efficiency improvements that “realize extraordinary cost reduction,” the company says. Zixi will highlight new and existing capabilities of the SDVP, including the scale and efficiency of Zixi Broadcaster v17 with improved processing capacity that Zixi says requires 80% less compute than other industry options that can result in up to 50% savings in egress cost for the same stream on other platforms. It supports deployments on ARM-based instances with significant savings on compute costs, reduced carbon footprint, and dramatically improved resource utilization and updated architecture that can yield up to 200% throughput increase to 1Gbps per core, the company said.

Zixi’s broad partnership with AWS will be on display, including integration of the SDVP in the AWS wavelength zone allowing customers to harness the power of 5G and enable widescale adoption of low latency 5G MEC architecture. The orchestration and monitoring of AWS Elemental MediaConnect and MediaLive channels utilizing the ZEN Master control plane will be demonstrated live in both the Zixi and AWS booths at the show. ZEN Master also supports the management of JPEG XS, CDI flows, Elemental Link devices and is available in the AWS Marketplace for both public and private offer contracts.

Partners in the Zixi Partner Village will include:

Ant Media whose Ant Media Server (AMS) has integrated Zixi to help gaming and broadcasters by providing adaptive, ultra-low latency streaming by using WebRTC for sub .5 seconds latency.

whose Ant Media Server (AMS) has integrated Zixi to help gaming and broadcasters by providing adaptive, ultra-low latency streaming by using WebRTC for sub .5 seconds latency. Evertz Microsystems: Zixi and Evertz users can leverage the natively integrated XPS Live Video Encoder Series, a real-time high quality and low latency video encoder and decoder module for live streaming, cloud-based, REMI / remote production, OTT, and on-demand applications including the MMA10G-TRXS-5G and MMA10G-TRXS-HC standalone HEVC/H.264 encoder and decoders with ZEN Master support for orchestration and management.

Zixi and Evertz users can leverage the natively integrated XPS Live Video Encoder Series, a real-time high quality and low latency video encoder and decoder module for live streaming, cloud-based, REMI / remote production, OTT, and on-demand applications including the MMA10G-TRXS-5G and MMA10G-TRXS-HC standalone HEVC/H.264 encoder and decoders with ZEN Master support for orchestration and management. Neutral Wireless will demonstrate Zixi running over the innovative “Network-in-a-Box”, a private network that allows for high-resolution wireless cameras to be connected and deliver live ultra-low-latency video feeds for production.

will demonstrate Zixi running over the innovative “Network-in-a-Box”, a private network that allows for high-resolution wireless cameras to be connected and deliver live ultra-low-latency video feeds for production. Streann will exhibit the Zixi-enabled OTT platform.

Zixi will be in Booth W3301 of the West Hall in the LVCC.