ZDF deploys LiveU

LiveU has announced that ZDF’s central news operation has successfully deployed the company’s LU60 cellular uplinking technology for a range of broadcast news applications.

ZDF (Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen) is Germany's national public television broadcaster operating as an independent non-profit organization. The broadcaster’s Berlin operation has been using LiveU for a range of news operations, including last year’s Pope’s visit, where LU60 units were used to transmit live from the Olympic Stadium. The LU60’s store-and-forward technology was also used on this occasion.

On a day-to-day basis, ZDF deploys the LiveU system to enable live coverage of events for which OB vans simply aren’t suitable. ZDF has also tested the technology for use on its digital thematic channel ZDF Kultur with good results. For this project, the broadcaster has been testing the LU60 system via LAN/DSL so that it can transmit SDI signals for use on the culture channel.

LiveU’s flagship LU60 product is a bonded cellular 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology designed for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.