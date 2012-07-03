Zaxel Rolls out 720Cut for 4K

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.: Zaxel announced that 720Cut server was successfully launched and delivered to a customer. Zaxel’s 720Cut outputs 720 60p HD video from 4K video cameras “with rapid and smooth panning and zooming in real time without actually moving 4K video camera,” the vendor said.



Zaxel further said 720Cut takes live 4K video input from either SDI or HDMI connections, or it can read recorded 4K video from the internal storage at 60 fps, and plays it back to a 4K display. At the same time, it displays a rectangle within the 4K display. Then, the video shown in the rectangle is played back as 720 60P HD video through HDSDI connection, with real-time resizing to 1280 by 720 if necessary.



720Cut can also be used as a real-time editing tool to generate HD video from live feed or recorded 4K video, the company said.