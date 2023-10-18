ZapperBox Adds Support For NextGen TV Content Decryption To M1 DVRs, Tuners
The company is making the update available as a software upgrade from its website
NEW YORK—ZapperBox has announced its ZapperBox M1 DVRs and tuners can now decode encrypted channels with a software update available to customers on its website.
The move will allow users to access encrypted NextGen TV channels.
"Our team has invented a proprietary process that enables us to field-provision content decryption in a highly secure manner. This achievement underscores the longevity of our hardware platform, the remarkable versatility of our software and ingenuity of our team,” said company founder Gopal Miglani. “While maintaining the security of the NextGen TV ecosystem, we are committed to safeguarding our customers' investments in their ZapperBox M1, which will stand as the unparalleled NextGen TV DVR and gateway for years to come."
Existing ZapperBox M1 owners can request the content security update directly from the ZapperBox website.
Pearl TV will display the ZapperBox M1 at Pepcom's Holiday Spectacular in New York City, Oct. 19, at the Javits Center. The ZapperBox M1 will also be on display in the TitanTV booth 524 at NAB New York, Oct. 25-26, at the same location.
On Monday, Oct. 15, WCBS (channel 2), WLIW (channel 21), WMBQ-CD (channel 46), WNBC (NBC channel 4), WNET (channel13), and WNJU (Telemundo channel 47) launched NextGen TV in New York City. WCBS (2), WLIW (21), WMBQ-CD (46), WNBC (NBC 4), WNET (13), and WNJU (Telemundo 47). The WNET Group’s WLIW is hosting the 3.0 channels.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Most Popular
By Phil Kurz