YouTube TV Testing 'Last Channel Watched' Toggle Feature

A long-treasured TV watching feature may finally be coming to YouTube TV.

The ability to quickly toggle between a current channel and previous channel watched has been a popular feature offered via cable and satellite TV services through customized remote controls. Now YouTube TV is testing such a feature.

According to the website 9to5Google, some YouTube TV subscribers report a new button shortcut on the YTTV interface that allows viewers to toggle between current and last viewed channels by simply pressing the “OK” or “Select” buttons for an extended period of time.

Only subscribers to Apple TV and Google TV can currently see this pop-up hint on the screen but it’s anticipated that the feature will be widely deployed after its current beta.