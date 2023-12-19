YouTube TV Testing 'Last Channel Watched' Toggle Feature
Certain subscribers are reporting beta testing
A long-treasured TV watching feature may finally be coming to YouTube TV.
The ability to quickly toggle between a current channel and previous channel watched has been a popular feature offered via cable and satellite TV services through customized remote controls. Now YouTube TV is testing such a feature.
According to the website 9to5Google, some YouTube TV subscribers report a new button shortcut on the YTTV interface that allows viewers to toggle between current and last viewed channels by simply pressing the “OK” or “Select” buttons for an extended period of time.
Only subscribers to Apple TV and Google TV can currently see this pop-up hint on the screen but it’s anticipated that the feature will be widely deployed after its current beta.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.