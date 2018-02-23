Your Guide to Television’s Quantum-Dot Future

NEW YORK—A new batch of acronyms are being used to describe the latest models of TVs that are dazzling and perplexing consumers. QD, QUHD, SUHD and ULED are quantum-dot technology that are currently available for TVs and our making their move to be the future of TVs, not the previously believed-successor OLED. IEEE takes a look at what is special about this new quantum-dot technology and how it is going to make the promised future of televisions finally a reality.

