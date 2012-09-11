Yospace Delivers Live Ad Insertion Through the Cloud

AMSTERDAM—Yospace unveiled its CSM Cloud Network at IBC, calling it the first distributed network of servers specializing in OTT simulcast delivery with dynamic content replacement capabilities. The first phase of the network has been rolled out in North America and Europe and allows broadcasters to establish simulcast streaming services with personalized content replacement without the need to move from their established content-delivery network partners.

Providing the service in the cloud means that it is scalable to any size of operation, in addition to being quick to deploy, according to the company. Yospace says the network is geographically diverse, which means loads are balanced while ensuring that users are serviced from the servers closest to them, reducing response times by avoiding network congestion.

CTO David Springall says the network “adds a lightweight control layer to HTTP-based streaming, potentially for a global audience.” He said its integration with ad/content-decision platforms delivers personalized advertising or content replacement for live or linear streaming, while using existing CDNs to deliver the heavyweight video data, “so it’s complementary to existing delivery networks.”





