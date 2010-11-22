YNN Austin Upgrades Operations With Dalet



YNN Austin, the Texas-based Time Warner Cable 24-hour local news channel, has announced the replacement of their existing news production system with Dalet’s Enterprise edition newsroom automation and media asset management system. The Dalet system has already been deployed at seven other Time Warner Cable operations.



“Thanks to our sister operations, we have a clear understanding of what Dalet brings to the table in performance and benefits," said Kevin Kelly, senior director of operations and engineering for YNN Austin. “Dalet's advanced editorial workflow, comprehensive video production tools, integrated content catalog and archive, and seamless interoperability between systems will improve just about every aspect of our production operation, allowing us to better manage the massive amount of content we handle on a daily basis.”



The Dalet Enterprise Edition provides news operations with desktop editing for journalists, news wheel playout, insertion of graphics on the news timeline, as well as a complete media flow from content ingestion to distribution and archiving.



