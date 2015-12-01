YES Productions Delivers With Grass Valley Kayenne Switcher

MONTREAL—New Orleans PBS affiliate YES Productions recently added the Kayenne K-Frame video production center switcher from Grass Valley to use in its mobile unit. The switcher will serve as the center of YES’ production truck that handles live sports and entertainment.

The Kayenne switcher offers responsive control surface and menu preferred by TDs; high I/O density; up to 9 M/Es, or 18 using Double Take split M/E technology; 3G capability with full 1080p 50/60 support; and a suites mode that enables a single frame to support multiple panels.

Grass Valley is a provider of end-to-end TV production and content distribution workflows.