Yamaha Commercial Audio to hold first Audioversity Expo in Nashville

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will bring Audioversity, a series of regional educational expos, to Soundcheck Nashville, in Tennessee, Aug. 11-12. Soundcheck Nashville has been fully refitted in the wake of last month’s flooding and is reopening well in advance of this event. Audioversity is aimed at audio professionals and all those interested in gaining in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience of any and everything Yamaha Commercial Audio and Nexo.

Audioversity will feature digital mixer training seminars; panel discussions with leading industry professionals; Nexo and Yamaha speaker listening demos featuring live music; hands-on, line-array rigging demonstrations; acoustic prediction software presentations; clinics featuring audio networking; portable sound applications from small to large; and system solutions.

“We have a tried and true success story in our Yamaha Commercial Audio Training Seminars (YCATS) held on the road and at our headquarters in Buena Park,” said Marc Lopez, marketing manager. “We believe that the Audioversity series of events will expand on the training elements with hands-on demonstrations and application workshops. The expo will enable those who do not have the time to attend one of our YCATS sessions to get an up close and personal look at all of our latest technology in a convenient setting.”

The Yamaha state-of-the-art Rolling Showroom will also make a special appearance. There will be plenty of time for Q&A with knowledgeable experts on all things Yamaha Commercial Audio and Nexo. Attendees may also enter a drawing for a chance to win one of two LS9-16 digital mixing consoles.

This event is free and open to the audio community, but advance registration is highly recommended due to space limitations.