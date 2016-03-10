Yahoo to Stream Live NHL Games

SUNNYVALE, CALIF.—Yahoo is dropping the puck on a new live streaming service partnership with the National Hockey League that will see Yahoo Sports provide live out-of-market NHL games to fans for free. Fans will be able access these live streams throughout the week without the need for a cable subscription or authentication, according to Yahoo.

Photo credit: NBC Sports

Starting on Friday, March 11, Yahoo will live stream an NHL “Game of the Day” for up to four days a week. In addition, Yahoo will provide in-game highlights for all games, condensed games, “Best of the Day” and “Best of the Week” plays and post-game highlights. The games will be offered for the remained of the NHL’s regular season, but the agreement does not include live streams of any Stanley Cup playoff games. The service will start up again, however, for the entire 2016-2017 regular season and continue through the 2017-2018 season as well.

This new service will go along with Yahoo’s current partnership with NBC Sports Group to promote national NHL games that air on Wednesday and Sunday.

This announcement is part of Yahoo’s goal to provide live professional sporting events daily. Yahoo currently offers live and on-demand content for Major League Baseball, NBC Sports and a recently announced deal with the Professional Golf Association. Yahoo also provided the first live-stream of an NFL game in October of 2015 between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.