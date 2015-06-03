Yahoo Scores First Live-Stream of NFL Game

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. – Yahoo is ready for some football. The National Football League has announced that Yahoo! Inc. has won the rights to deliver the first-ever live-stream of an NFL game across all devices for free. Fans around the world will be able to see the Buffalo Bill and the Jacksonville Jaguars square off in London, as part of the NFL’s International Series, via their computers, tablets, smartphones, or other connected devices.

The game will be aired exclusively via Yahoo properties, including Yahoo, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Screen and Tumblr. Local supporters of the Bills and the Jaguars, however, will still be able to see their teams on TV in Buffalo and Jacksonville markets.

The NFL announced their intent to live-stream an NFL game back in March. Yahoo reportedly won a bidding war for the exclusive rights with a price tag of at least $20 million.

The game will take place Oct. 25 in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.