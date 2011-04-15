Yacast Media relies on Allegro DVT transcoders

Allegro DVT AL2000 transcoders have been purchased by French content distributor Yacast Media in order to ensure 24/7 live broadcasting to Web, mobile and over-the-top TV.



The AL2000 transcoder is carrier-grade 1U broadcasting equipment, providing broadcasters such as FRANCE 24, etc., and CDNs with the ability to reach viewers through the Web. It provides adaptive bit rate encoding for the most popular live H.264 streaming formats including: Flash HTTP Dynamic Streaming, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Apple HTTP Live Streaming.



Yacast Media now relies on the AL2000 to provide Flash RTMP, RTSP/3GP, Microsoft Smooth Streaming and Apple HTTP Live Streaming outputs to a broad range of viewing devices, including iPhones, iPads, Android smartphones, OTT set-top boxes and PC TV. The AL2000 embeds support for DRM, ad insertion, SNMP remote control, N+P redundancy, a high scalability and many more options.



With OTT, a "just-like-TV" viewing experience is made possible thanks to two recent technological advances. The first is H.264, which provides high-quality video at a given data throughput. The second is "adaptive streaming." It provides the viewing device with the encoded video content at various quality levels and lets the viewing device benefit from the best available quality according to its network conditions.