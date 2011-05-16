XOS Digital and Sony improve video coaching and data analysis

XOS Digital, a provider of asset management solutions for sports training and analysis, is working with Sony Electronics to deliver new video production systems for professional and collegiate sports customers. Sony’s line of XDCAM EX and optical camcorders are compatible with XOS video and data analysis tools, including its Thunder 6.0 when recording in either HD or SD modes on the cameras.

The combination of Sony and XOS technologies is currently in use by several teams and organizations, allowing their coaching staffs to streamline their video review methods and ensure higher levels of quality control in their video production. XOS and Sony plan to continue to work together on solutions for users in all areas of the sports industry, including facility and stadium managers, athletic directors, coaches and information technology managers, among others.

Sony Electronics’ HD cameras, switchers, displays and decks are used at ballparks, stadiums and arenas across the United States, capturing and creating content for playback on LED screens and HD displays throughout a facility.