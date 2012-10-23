Xendata, Empress Team on LTO Digital Asset Management and Archiving

Walnut Creek, Calif.– XenData, provider of digital video archive solutions, will partner with Empress Media Asset Managements to bring a new integrated digital asset management and LTO archive solution to the media and entertainment industry.



Asset management systems have historically run on more than one server and communicated with an LTO archive server via a network, but the companies will now provide a integrated MAM and LTO archive system running on a single server. The aim of this approach is to reduce costs and minimize network traffic.



The solution consists of a XenData SX-500 series rack mount server with 12 processor cores and 32 GB of RAM, which runs Windows Server 2008, XenData6 Server and Empress eMAM software to provide functionality.



eMAM software allows users to import metadata from the source video and add additional metadata as customized tags. Thumbnails as well as low-res proxies are automatically created for all content, to facilitate previewing, even if the high-res files are offline. Low-res proxies may be stored in the cloud and previewed without impacting the local server performance. The software also adds control of user rights management, allowing for different content categories and access defined for specific user groups and individual users.



The XenData6 Server software provides management of attached LTO tape libraries. With this server, multiple replica tape cartridges can be created automatically, and the cartridges may be exported from the library when full and retained at an offsite location for enhanced data protection. The LTO tape cartridge pools may be written in either LTFS or TAR. A standard file system interface may also be used, allowing it to be used simultaneously by multiple applications.



“As computers get increasingly powerful, more functionality is being put on a single server, underlying the growing trend towards virtualization,” said Phil Storey, CEO and co-founder of XenData. “With our partnership, Empress and XenData are demonstrating just that by utilizing a single server to create a high performance solution for our customers.



A turnkey solution that includes the server and a 125 TB near-line robotic LTO tape library will scale to manage tape libraries with near-line capacities over 1 petabyte.



The solution will be demonstrated on a XenData SX 502 Archive Server at Content & Communications World, Nov. 14-15 in New York.



