XenData announces LTO-6 support

XenData has announced its immediate support for LTO-6, offering more storage capacity per tape cartridge as well as faster transfer speeds.

The XenData portfolio of LTO archive appliances and servers, the SX-10 and SX-500 Series, now work with LTO-6 drives and tape libraries from a wide range of manufacturers, including HP, IBM, Oracle, Qualstar, Quantum, Spectra Logic and Tandberg Data.

The SX-10 and SX-500 manage both disk and LTO storage, providing a network attached storage (NAS) architecture. The SX-10 presents video assets in a standard file/folder structure accessible over a network. They offer compatibility with a wide range of applications used in the media and entertainment industry including most media asset management (MAM) applications and video editing systems.

LTO-6 offers: native cartridge capacity of 2.5TB, which holds more than 100 hours of HD recorded at 50Mb/s or more than 50 hours at 100Mb/s; a faster transfer rate of 160MB/s; and read/write compatibility with LTO-5 and read-only compatibility with LTO-4 cartridges.