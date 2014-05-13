X Games Heads to Austin With HD

AUSTIN, TEXAS—From June 5 – 8, ESPN, ABC and ESPN3 will offer 27.5 hours of live HD coverage from X Games Austin.



ABC and ESPN will feature 20 hours of skateboarding, BMX, rally cross, moto x and other nontraditional sports, with an additional 7.5 hours airing exclusively on ESPN3. Additionally, the network will include coverage on digital platforms, including XGames.com, the X Games app, X Games pages across Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr.



ESPN will deliver four hours of anthology programming on June 15 featuring a recap from X Games Austin.



Outside the United States, X Games will be seen in more than 215 countries and territories to more than 410 million homes, including telecasts in Africa, Asia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Israel, Mexico, the Middle East, New Zealand and South America.