WVUT-TV Increases File-Based Workflow Efficiencies With NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY —WVUT-TV, the PBS television station at Vincennes University in Indiana, has upgraded its NVerzion automation system. Leveraging software enhancements and modern hardware technologies, the new automation platform speeds up WVUT's file-based workflow.



WVUT is the only local television provider serving the Vincennes University community. In addition to engaging viewers through local, regional and national programming, WVUT is also a training ground for future broadcasters through the university. Currently, the NVerzion automation system controls the station's main HD channel and one of two SD channels. Leveraging its scalability, WVUT can control additional channels in the future.



The system includes: NGest professional dubbing and recording software application, NTime time-driven event scheduling application, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, a two-channel NControl(MC) on-air master control playlist, NConvert traffic interface, NBase SQL media database manager, NView database viewer, and EMC-NT Ethernet machine control.



WVUT's NVerzion automation system controls a BroadView traffic system, Harris Platinum MX router, Harmonic Spectrum MediaDeck video servers and Miranda Imagestore master control and branding processors. Through an open platform architecture, NVerzion automation enables the station to capitalize on its investment in third-party equipment while ensuring reliable operations; engineers can bypass any piece of dysfunctional equipment and deliver an uninterrupted on-air broadcast.



NVerzion's Join-in-Progress functionality is also especially useful for WVUT’s remote live coverage. By performing a series of complex timing calculations, the sophisticated software application allows WVUT to seamlessly join a scheduled program in the event of a live overrun, eliminating the traditional dead roll operation.