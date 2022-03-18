Wurl Partners With ScreenHits TV to Deliver FAST Channels
The launches begin in the U.S., UK, Germany and Latin America as part of ScreenHits TV's global expansion
PALO ALTO, Calif.—Wurl and ScreenHits TV have announced that they will work together to deliver and monetize free-ad-supported TV (FAST) channels in ScreenHits TV's current territories, the U.S., the UK, Germany, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.
ScreenHits expects to add several new territories later this year as part of its rapid international expansion efforts across Europe, Latin and North America, the Indian sub-continent and Africa.
These channels will be distributed on the ScreenHits TV app available across several platforms, including on Fire TV, iOS and Android TV now being rolled out across leading smart TV brands.
"This is an exciting opportunity to join forces with ScreenHits TV, one of the most innovative streaming apps available," said Craig Heiting, senior vice president, worldwide business development at Wurl, which interconnects over 1200 streaming channels from the world's top content companies with leading streaming distribution services in over 50 countries. "The ability to provide ScreenHits TV's FAST channels to a global audience is helping millions more viewers easily access the very best of streaming content."
"With Wurl's reach to 300 million-plus connected TVs worldwide across 50 countries, ScreenHits TV (SHTV) will have access to a selection of premium channels for our live feed that we can partner with as we grow in new territories," said Rose Hulse, founder and CEO, ScreenHits TV, which is a curated streaming aggregator. "This will help us to further our goal of continually reaching new viewers and growing revenue for our leading streaming and content partners."
