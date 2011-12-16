WSET-TV transitions to HD local news

WSET-TV, the Allbritton Communications ABC affiliate serving the Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA, market, has transitioned to local HD news with new ProHD cameras from JVC.

The station recently purchased eight GY-HM790Us and eight GY-HM750Us, which are being used for studio and ENG work.

WSET-TV is one six Allbritton stations standardizing on JVC ProHD cameras for studio and ENG work. The new cameras are part of an overall transition to local HD news production for all stations in the group.

This summer, WSET-TV connected three GY-HM790U cameras via fiber-optic cable in the studio, avoiding the need for triax and additional cable bundles. "It was a huge quality upgrade for us in our studio," said K.C. Spiron, WSET-TV director of operations and engineering. "We get plenty of power to run the monitors we need, and it works well."

In September, WSET-TV began shooting ENG footage exclusively with its new ProHD camcorders. The shooters quickly embraced the use of non-proprietary SDHC media cards and JVC's native file recording technology, which provides ready-to-edit footage for the station's Adobe Premiere CS5.5 NLE workstations, Spiron said.