Writers Guild, 3 PBS Stations Reach Tentative Agreement for New Contract
The agreement covers WGA members at PBS member stations WGBH, WNET and PBS SoCal
BOSTON, LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK—The Writers Guild of America has announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with management at PBS member stations WGBH Boston, WNET New York (branded on-air as Thirteen) and PBS SoCal (Los Angeles stations KOCE and KCET), on a new three-year collective bargaining agreement.
The agreement was reached just hours before the current contract expired.
The WGA said the deal breaks new ground with first-ever union protections for animation writers, paid parental leave, AI protections, expanded union protections for made-for-new-media programs, increased residual payments for reuse on streaming services, industry-standard raises, and easier paths for members of writing teams to access health coverage.
The council of the Writers Guild of America East and the board of the Writers Guild of America West will vote on sending the tentative agreement to the 94-member bargaining unit for a ratification vote. The specific details of the agreement will be released before the bargaining unit is asked to vote to ratify the agreement, the union said.
