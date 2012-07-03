Wright State University overhauls control room for full HD support
Wright State University in Fairborn, OH, has deployed Utah Scientific equipment in its newly renovated control room at the Nutter Center, the university's 10,000-seat sports arena. The new control room is part of an overhaul of the arena's video production system to support full HD video.
The university's Video Technology Services unit installed a UTAH-400/144 routing switcher to bridge all of the production system components. The UTAH-400 dynamically allocates sources to switchers, monitors and replay systems, and outputs signals to recordings, air feeds, encoders and arena signage and displays.
The university also installed an SC-4 system controller, a UCP-SX full matrix control panel, four UCP-36 single-bus control panels, and a SoftPanel-2 GUI control panel system. The full matrix panel is used to configure the system before each production, while the others change content during events.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox