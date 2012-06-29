Wright State University adds second Utah router

Wright State University has deployed Utah Scientific equipment in its newly renovated control room at the Nutter Center, the university's 10,000-seat sports arena. The new control room is part of an overhaul of the arena's video production system to support full-HD video. The system includes two separate production switchers for simultaneous productions within the arena.



The university's Video Technology Services unit installed a UTAH-400/144 routing switcher to bridge all of the production system components. The UTAH-400 dynamically allocates sources to switchers, monitors, and replay systems, and outputs signals to recordings, air feeds, encoders, and arena signage and displays.



The university also installed an SC-4 system controller, a UCP-SX full-matrix control panel, four UCP-36 single bus control panels, and a SoftPanel-2 GUI control panel system. The full-matrix panel is used to configure the system before each production, while the others change content during events.



This is the second Utah Scientific UTAH-400 routing system on the Wright State campus. Though the reliability of the equipment and customer support were cited as being major factors in the purchasing decision, having a second unit on campus has delivered maximum benefit by allowing the university to economize on its spare part inventory, and to take advantage of its experience base for programming and maintenance. Other important benefits include the modularity and availability of numerous control options, as well as the ability to support 3GHz and fiber.