WPBT2 adds a second Calrec console

Calrec Audio announced that Miami PBS station WPBT2 has installed its second Calrec console in the new HD control room known as Studio B. The station uses the studio to produce its own local programs and can rent it for client productions through its for-profit facility, Comtel.

WPBT2 also supplies the production facilities for "Nightly Business Report," which is the most watched business news program in the country. The new Omega console with Calrec's Bluefin HDSP technology is being used on this live production Monday through Friday, 52 weeks a year.

The Omega console replaces another aging console and complements WPBT2's existing console that has been in place in its Studio A for about eight years. WPBT2 also used a Sigma desk for many years in an outside broadcast truck that it used to own.

Omega uses Calrec's Bluefin technology. It features 240 channel processing paths packaged as 72 stereo and 96 mono channels, allowing up to 39 x 5.1 surround channels. Omega is designed to offer considerable power in a compact frame. Providing greatly expanded monitoring options with full configurability, Omega also features Calrec's TFT metering capabilities across the bridge. The console was engineered to have as much control on the surface as possible and to maintain the immediacy of an assignable system without compromising access.