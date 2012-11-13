Wowza Media Systems Releases Media Server 3.5

EVERGREEN, Colo. —Wowza Media Systems, a company that delivers infrastructure for streaming live video, video-on-demand, live recording and audio/video chat, has released the Wowza Media Server 3.5.



“Our latest version is even more feature-rich, flexible, cost-effective and loaded with new functionality. It targets today's and tomorrow's disruptive media requirements and also gives customers more options to use the software for a number of applications in the ways they want and need,” said David Stubenvoll, co-founder and chief executive officer at Wowza Media Systems.



Third-Party Digital Rights Management provides on-the-fly encryption for live and on-demand video workflows, and now includes new options that offer Microsoft PlayReady DRM for Apple HTTP Live Streaming, as well as the newest version of Apple HLS encryption. The software can also decrypt PlayReady-protected assets before packaging and re-encrypting them into multiple HTTP formats.



MediaSecurity is now incorporated directly into Wowza Media Server 3.5. Formerly a free AddOn, MediaSecurity features such as SecureToken, RTMP authentication, RTSP authentication and StreamNameAlias help ensure a more secure stream when delivering content using Apple HLS, Adobe HTTP Dynamic Streaming (HDS), Microsoft Smooth Streaming and MPEG-DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP).



Wowza StreamLock AddOn is a new security option for network encryption that allows users to stream using RTMPS and provides provisioning of free 256-bit secure sockets layer certificates. These SSL certificates can also be used for secure HTTP streaming.



HTTP Origin fulfills requests from HTTP caching infrastructures for live and on-demand Apple HLS, Adobe HDS and Microsoft Smooth Streaming and are designed for scaling out across larger regions and audiences.



Live Stream Record is now included, and the functionality allows administrators to split in-process live stream recording archives automatically into multiple files based on video duration, clock time or file size. This feature also includes a new interface, which shows all current live streams with the option to record or stop.



Closed captioning accepts data from a variety of in-stream and file-based sources before converting captions into the appropriate formats for live and on-demand video streaming using the Apple HLS, Adobe HDS and RTMP protocols.



Silverlight Multicast Player allows users to stream MPEG-TS multicasts to any Silverlight-enabled desktop, also enabling simultaneous broadcasts across the network using single-stream bandwidth.



Dynamic Overlays for Wowza Transcoder AddOn enable user to add images over video through a Java-based API. It can be configured manually or pre-programmed based on external events.



H.263 video compression is now included in the AddOn to support H.263 encoding for video streams to older mobile devices.



Current Wowza Media Server version 2 and 3 customers can upgrade for free at www.wowza.com/tradeup.



