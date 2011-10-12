Wowza CTO to moderate Oct. 19 discussion
Wowza Media Systems Chief Technology Officer Charlie Good will lead a panel of CDN experts in a "CDN Architectures for Multiscreen Delivery" discussion at Streaming Media Europe 2011. The panel discussion will take place on Oct. 19 from 2:25 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The session will focus on building effective ecosystems for any-screen delivery, exploring the technical challenges CDNs face and evaluating solutions for designing a CDN infrastructure that delivers multiscreen content reliably and cost-effectively. The CDN panel will share its expertise via practical case studies.
Good will moderate the panel, which includes Morten Petersen, global delivery services, product and marketing manager, Telefónica; Joe Bray, chief technical officer, StreamUK; Brian Weeks, video stream sales engineer, Mirror Image Internet; and Stef van der Ziel, chief executive officer, Jet-Stream.
At Streaming Media Europe 2011, Good also will be a panelist on the "Application Trends: Providing Platforms for CDNs' Next-Gen Services" session, which will take place on Oct. 17 from 2:55 p.m to 3:45 p.m. This session will discuss and preview the latest innovations in the application layer of CDN infrastructure delivery.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox