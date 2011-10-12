Wowza CTO to moderate Oct. 19 discussion

Wowza Media Systems Chief Technology Officer Charlie Good will lead a panel of CDN experts in a "CDN Architectures for Multiscreen Delivery" discussion at Streaming Media Europe 2011. The panel discussion will take place on Oct. 19 from 2:25 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The session will focus on building effective ecosystems for any-screen delivery, exploring the technical challenges CDNs face and evaluating solutions for designing a CDN infrastructure that delivers multiscreen content reliably and cost-effectively. The CDN panel will share its expertise via practical case studies.

Good will moderate the panel, which includes Morten Petersen, global delivery services, product and marketing manager, Telefónica; Joe Bray, chief technical officer, StreamUK; Brian Weeks, video stream sales engineer, Mirror Image Internet; and Stef van der Ziel, chief executive officer, Jet-Stream.

At Streaming Media Europe 2011, Good also will be a panelist on the "Application Trends: Providing Platforms for CDNs' Next-Gen Services" session, which will take place on Oct. 17 from 2:55 p.m to 3:45 p.m. This session will discuss and preview the latest innovations in the application layer of CDN infrastructure delivery.