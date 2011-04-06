World Teleport Association, ScheduALL to cohost panel on broadcast supply chain at NAB Show

Broadcasters faced with responding to fast-breaking news and the quick rate of technological change will find insight to creative approaches during a panel discussion cohosted by the World Teleport Association and ScheduALL at the 2011 NAB Show.

The panel discussion, “How Dynamic 21st Century Advances are Impacting the Broadcast supply chain - New demands for Community, Connectivity and Collaboration,” will be held Tuesday, April 12, at 11 a.m., in the ScheduALL booth (SL1705). Robert Bell, executive director of the World Teleport Association, will moderate the panel. Confirmed panelists include Chris Ehrenbard, director of broadcast distribution at CBS; Tim Jackson, vice president of media product management at Intelsat; and Joel Ledlow, CEO of ScheduALL.

The participants will describe some of the recent complexities they have experienced that are affecting the success of newsgathering and major event coverage, as well as the operational, financial and technical challenges they have had to overcome. In addition, they will discuss some of the methods they are using to overcome these challenges or perceived limitations. There will be a question-and-answer period immediately following the discussion.

See ScheduALL at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL1705.