World Economic Forum Names LiveU Technology Pioneer

HACKENSACK, N.J.—The World Economic Forum has recognized LiveU as one of 36 Technology Pioneers for 2014.



The technology start-ups are chosen by a selection committee consisting of technology and innovation experts, academics and venture capitalists and are recognized for their potential to transform the future of business and society. The achievement will be honored at the Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2013 to be held in Dalian, China, Sept. 11-13.



LiveU is the inventor of cellular-bonding technology, which continues to facilitate daily newsgathering operations for broadcasters, news agencies and online media. Its solutions include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimized for video quality based on the available network conditions.



“This is recognition of not only our level of innovation and leadership in this space but also reflects, most importantly, customers’ satisfaction with our technology,” CEO Samuel Wasserman said. “LiveU continues to innovate with many applications for cellular bonding still ahead of us. It’s exciting times for the industry with live video playing a key role in global newsgathering and social media.”



