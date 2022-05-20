World Broadcasting Unions Updates Cybersecurity Recommendations

TORONTO—At a time when broadcasters are facing increased security risks, the World Broadcasting Unions (WBU) has issued updated cybersecurity recommendations for media vendors’ systems, software and services.

Based on the original work by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and North American Broadcasters Association (NABA), these recommendations are intended to create a dialogue with media vendors with the goal of achieving more consistent and effective compliance with cybersecurity best practices, the WBU said.

These recommendations can be used as an attachment to any equipment or service RFP, RFI, or RFQ to help potential buyers ascertain the cyber maturity of the product and supplier.

In releasing the new recommendations, the WBU thanked NABA members Grass Valley, Imagine Communications and Ross Video for leading part of NABA’s negotiating team and in working with Lucille Verbaere and her Cybersecurity team at the EBU on the changes.