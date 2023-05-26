Wooden Camera Releases Ultra Handle System

DALLAS—Wooden Camera is now accepting orders for the newly released Ultra Handle System, a new handle system with multiple 3/8-inch-16 and ¼-inch-20 mounting points, including with 1-, 3- and 5-inch modules as well as Right-Angle Hollywood Handle extension.

The new Ultra Handle is a comprehensive redesign of the company’s Master Handle Collection.

“We want to make sure that we are not just trying to accessorize the next big thing—we want to ensure that we are building the absolute best tools for camera people to rely on for each and every job,” said Dominick Aiello, divisional senior director of accessories at Creative Solutions. “The redesign of the Top Handle is just the first step in ensuring that we put the feedback we’ve received over the years, into systems that support the changing needs of our community.”

The Ultra Handle System features a repeating 3/8-inch-16 and ¼-inch-20 hole pattern with anti-twist locking slots that allow the secure mounting of nearly any accessory. The geometry of this pattern was engineered to provide compatibility with the all industry-standard locating pin depths and positions: 15mm, ARRI-standard 10.44mm and the Wooden Camera and SmallHD standard 11.68mm, the company said.

Sizing options include a 3- and 5-inch kit with extension lengths of 1-, 3- and 5-inch and a right-angle extension. These sit on a 3/8-inch-16 universal upright or front and rear uprights that were designed for the Sony VENICE, it said.

The new handle features a seamless, rounded design and substantial diameter for maximum grip comfort. Each handle comes with Bocote Wood inserts, enabling a surer grip and includes color rights in four different colors (red, blue, green and yellow), allowing users to specify handles for different camera identification.