Wooden Camera Introduces Accessory System for Canon EOS C400

IRVINE, Calif.—Wooden Camera has unveiled an Elite Accessory System for the Canon EOS C400, consisting of custom camera accessories designed to provide an intuitive and flexible foundation for various setups.

“We previewed the Canon EOS C400 Elite Accessory System at Cine Gear this past June, and we heard nothing but positive feedback,” said Dominick Aiello, senior director of accessories at Creative Solutions. “We worked hard to develop a really adaptive, modular system that lets users quickly build out their setup with their preferred accessories, and it was great to watch people validate our efforts in a hands-on environment.”

The system was designed to integrate with a wide range of Wooden Camera, Canon and third-party accessories, giving users the flexibility to finetune setups for various camera workflows. The system and à la carte accessories will ship in September, it said.

“This collection lets users increase the number of mounting points and power options well beyond the base camera package,” said Aiello.

The Wooden Camera Core Accessory System for the Canon EOS C400 includes:

Battery Slide Pro: Available For Gold Mount or V-Mount batteries, provides battery voltage to the camera through a 4-pin XLR connector. Attaches directly to the back of the camera without rods. Internal BPU battery installation and access to the battery compartment allows users to easily hot-swap batteries.

Base Plate System: Optically centered and intuitively designed, the ARCA Riser Plate and ARCA Base Plate allow users to streamline or build out their rigs.

Top Plate System: Lightweight, adaptable, modular system consisting of a three-piece Top Plate (center plus two symmetrical left/right plates) and a front-facing Dual Rod Clamp.

Top Handle Cheese Plate: Ergonomically designed to conform to the EOS C400 handle for maximum comfort, the plate attaches to the camera handle with ¼”-20 screws and provides additional space for accessories.

NATO Side Rail: Streamlined and secure, the side rail mounts to the Top Plate near the rear of the camera without touching the camera handle.

Bolt-on Canon EVF Adaptor: Securely attaches the 15mm EOS C400 EVF Adapter directly to the Ultra Handle Front Riser or the front of the 1-inch Ultra Handle Extension when using the Ultra Handle 5-inch Kit.

More information is available on the company’s website .