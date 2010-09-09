Wohler Technologies opens EMEA service center

Wohler Technologies has opened a new service center to serve customers in the EMEA region.

Based in France, the Wohler EMEA Service Center will act as the first line of second- and third-tier support for Wohler customers. First-tier support and administrative tasks, such as RMA requests, will continue to be handled by staff at Wohler's U.S. headquarters.

Customers in EMEA markets previously sent units directly to Wohler's U.S. office for repair. Now they can ship them to Wohler's service center in Europe, reducing both shipping costs and delays. The center will provide support and service for the entire range of Wohler products.

Wohler EMEA customers can contact the new service center via email at SupportEurope@wohler.com.

See Wohler at IBC Stand 8.D56.

