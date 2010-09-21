Wohler Technologies announces Sky deal; talks up World Cup, Olympics involvement at IBC2010

IBC2010 wasn't just another industry trade show for me. There was a new addition to my complement of tools used to cover the show, one I hope will help convey better to you information about technological developments that can easily make a gathering like IBC seem a bit overwhelming.

Besides a new netbook, multiple reporter's notebooks, a detailed schedule of appointments and press conferences, I covered IBC2010 with a USB flip camcorder from Panasonic, the HM-TA1.

Granted this full-HD, SDRAM-recording flip video camera is a consumer device; however, for someone who regularly walks in excess of 5mi per day at a trade show, its size, weight and ease of use made it a good selection for my newsgathering ensemble.

This week, HD Technology Update presents part of an IBC2010 press conference held by Wohler Technologies on Sept. 11 at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam. I chose this press conference to cover not only because the company announced some major sales and interesting new products, but also because company CEO Carl Dempsey is a bit of showman and has a refreshing delivery. Other videos will follow over the coming weeks.