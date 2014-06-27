Wohler Signs on to Digital Production Partnership Compliance Program

SAN FRANCISCO—Wohler Technologies announced that it is participating in the new compliance program created by the Digital Production Partnership, an industry collaboration that provides information and shares best practices to help producers and broadcasters maximize the potential of digital production. The DPP Compliance Program and subsequent guidelines are intended to help the industry identify trusted products for DPP standards across the United Kingdom and to speed up the successful implementation of the digital delivery process by ensuring files are compliant with DPP AS-11.



Through the new DPP program, participating manufacturers will provide details of completed tests, the sample files produced, and evidence of the results obtained on file delivery or processing products that are in development or being marketed. The program aims to establish a minimum quality threshold that manufacturers’ tested products need to meet. The DPP protects the integrity of its standards through the DPP trademark, and it is collaborating with the Advanced Media Workflow Association to develop a certification scheme that would enable the use of the DPP and AMWA brands on complying manufacturers’ products and marketing materials.