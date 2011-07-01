Wohler fills new management role

Wohler Technologies announced the appointment of Don Bird as chief marketing officer (CMO), a newly created position reflecting the company's increased commitment to worldwide strategic sales and marketing. With a 30-plus-year career in the media and cinema industries — including more than 20 years in executive management — Bird will lead all of Wohler's sales, marketing, and product line management operations.

Bird is the president and founder of InSync Advisors, a business advisory firm dedicated to cultivating the aggressive senior leadership and vision required to manage change successfully in fast-moving, highly competitive market environments. Prior to forming InSync Advisors, he served as senior vice president of corporate strategy and business development for DTS Digital Cinema, a division of DTS, Inc., where he was responsible for restructuring and selling two business units consisting of more than 200 employees with operations in six countries. Other previous roles at DTS included senior vice president of cinema and vice president of marketing.

Positions Bird held prior to DTS include vice president of sales and marketing for Avica Technology Corp., a software technology company that pioneered the film industry's initial deployments of digital exhibition systems in the U.S. and China, and various positions over 12 years in sales, marketing, and general management for 360 Systems, a company specialized in digital audio and video products for the broadcast industry.