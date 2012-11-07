Wohler Announces Availability of AMP1-MADIe

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wohler Technologies announced that it is now shipping its newest audio monitor, the AMP1-MADIe in-rack portable MADI audio monitor with Ethernet control and configuration. Initial shipments included 60 units to outfit a major new network broadcast facility in which Wohler engineers worked hand in hand with network engineering and design consultants to develop the product for their fast-paced production environment.



The AMP1-MADIe can be connected in series with a 56- or 64-channel MADI stream for audible monitoring of any eight selected MADI channels at once, including individual monitored channel volume adjustments and muting. By providing unique functionality equivalent to a MADI audio “hot mic” mixer, the AMP1-MADIe simplifies rapid setup, selection, and monitoring of MADI signals in fast-paced live-to-air production environments.



The AMP1-MADIe provides a clear, LED-backlit LCD display that shows simultaneous metering and monitoring of any eight user-selected channels, with instant access to eight stored configurations of any eight channels for easy navigation among all 64 channels in an optical or digital MADI stream. An Ethernet connection and a free software GUI support fast configuration of AMP1-MADIe units distributed across a MADI network and let users control multiple units from a single PC workstation. The AMP1-MADIe is packaged in a compact, 4-inch deep, 1-RU chassis with level meters, master volume, and channel volume, offering quick muting of selected channels as well as menu access, which can be enabled or disabled via external software control.