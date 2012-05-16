Wohler acquires RadiantGrid

Wohler Technologies announced its acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and new media automation service platforms. The RadiantGrid software platform uses built-in intelligence that automates the entire workflow for managing file-based ingest, preparation and distribution of digital media content. Uniting Wohler's modular monitoring and processing solutions with RadiantGrid's advanced parallel processing technology, the acquisition will enable the two companies to streamline IT-centric workflows with a full range of video, audio, data and QC solutions that support broadcasters' rapidly evolving needs.



While there are many solutions dedicated to tasks such as transcoding and content management, Wohler and RadiantGrid technologies have the potential to move beyond stand-alone tools and solutions, whether file-based or hardware-based. The integration of their technologies enables Wohler and RadiantGrid to provide a fully integrated solution for managing content across the value chain, from ingest to delivery and back again, while employing intelligence in media processing.



Increasing volumes of content must now be ingested and processed for delivery onto multiple devices and standards within hours, or even minutes, of acquisition. By building intelligence into their systems and processes, Wohler and RadiantGrid free up operators for other tasks while increasing the speed and efficiency with which content can be processed for delivery. Intelligent grid processing and transcoding offers scalable, faster-than-real-time processing speeds, which can be fully automated to save both time and money.