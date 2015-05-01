WOFL Reveals New Set From FX Design Group

OCOEE, FLA. – WOFL, the Fox affiliate in Orlando, Fla., has revealed a completely new set for Fox 35 News that was designed by Fla.-based FX Design Group, with an emphasis on technology and social media.

The Fox 35 sets features mobile anchor desks illuminated entirely on battery power, which allows for an open floor space for camera movement with the removal of cables. The set’s breakout piece is comprised of four 40-inch touch screens with ergonomic keyboard arms for assignment desks. There is also a special area to display Fox 35’s presence on social media with a built-in/walk-on social media desk. Curved and expansive walls also surround the set and feature color changing ribbons, as well as a 5x7-foot, 46-inch monitor array.

The set will also be used as a part of the morning show “Good Day Orlando,” which can feature use the three independent mobile desks separately or combine them for a round-table.