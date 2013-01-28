WKEF-TV Debuts HD News Set

Pictured on set, left to right: Chief Meteorologist Jeff Booth, Anchor Jack Atherton, Anchor Deborah Linz and Sports Director Nathan Baker.



DAYTON, OHIO–After weeks of rehearsals, WKEF-TV in Dayton, Ohio, debuted their new HD news set Sunday night, and News Director Wes Finley says the launch went well.



The set, which was installed by Devlin Design Group, is composed of large walls with graphics on acrylic that are backlit by color-changing LEDs. The set also incorporates a wave design, as well as acrylics, cherry woods and brushed metallic.



The multi-purpose area features a large 2x4 video wall, and the Weather Center incorporates a 1x4 strip of monitors. The rear projection screen also means the studio has multiple venues to present breaking news, weather, sports, as well as station branding.



