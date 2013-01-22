WJRT-TV Streamlines Workflow with NVerzion CLASS Automation

SALT LAKE CITY —Flint, Mich.-based ABC affiliate WJRT-TV has optimized its file-based workflow using NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions.



“WJRT first realized the massive efficiencies enabled by NVerzion automation back in 2001, when we transitioned from a tape- to file-based operation,” said Skip Orvis, director of engineering, WJRT-TV. “Between the initial automation installation and this latest enhancement, we have dramatically reduced the number of master control operators needed, allowing us to devote more resources to quality control and deliver a superior quality on-air presentation.”



WJRT operates a main HD channel, which delivers ABC and local programming, and two SD subchannels (the Live Well Network and weather programming). The station optimized its file-based workflow by adding NVerzion automation, including an NCompass ingest management application that automatically transfers files from Pathfire and PitchBlue content delivery systems directly to the on-air server, in addition to controlling automatic scheduling of events originating from the WideOrbit traffic system.



NCompass supports the CLASS approach to broadcast automation, which leverages partnerships with third-party equipment manufacturers to provide WJRT with a more robust automation solution. WJRT can capitalize on the existing master control switcher and graphics systems, while also deploying new technologies.



CLASS is based on a modular architecture that eliminates any single point of failure within the station’s workflow; engineers can bypass any piece of equipment that is not functioning properly to deliver a seamless on-air broadcast. While the NVerzion automation system currently controls WJRT's main HD channel and the Live Well Network subchannel, the station could also control its weather subchannel without employing more workstations by harnessing the scalability of CLASS.



