WISC-TV Installs Joseph Electronics Patching System

NILES, ILL.—Fiber transmission and custom fiber provider Joseph Electronics has made its way up to the Madison, Wisc., studio for WISC-TV to provide a JE-designed patching system. Intended for the station’s SMPTE hybrid cables, the new system will enable WISC-TV to more easily perform cable maintenance, per Joseph Electronics’ press release.

Custom Access Box Built by Joseph Electronics for WISC-TV's Fiber-Patching System

WISC-TV’s previous cable set-up had its SMPTE cables hooked up to each camera and running into the CCUs in the control room. With the new patch bay on the studio wall from Joseph Electronics, WISC-TV can maintain two separate cables: one from the camera to the wall, and another from the wall to the CCU.

Partnering with Token Creek, Joseph Electronics fabricated the access boxes and supplied new cables for the camera/studio side of the link. Token Creek handled the on-site fiber transmissions, while WISC-TV did the copper terminations.