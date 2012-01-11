Wireless Telecom Bureau to hold forum on augmenting mobile broadband

The FCC Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) will conduct an informational forum on distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cell solutions Feb. 1 at commission headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The event will examine DAS and small cell technologies that augment mobile broadband and wireless service. Planned topics include DAS and small cell equipment needs and business models, how these solutions benefit communities by expanding mobile broadband and wireless data coverage, and case studies of successful deployment. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m.v