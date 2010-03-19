WIPB-TV Selects Volicon Observer

Indiana public television station WIPB-TV has chosen the Volicon Observer digital video logging and monitoring system in the station’s upgrade to digital multicast operations. The Observer provides automatic, 24/7 monitoring and transmission troubleshooting in WIPB-TV’s newly automated broadcast environment.



Installed at WIPB-TV’s broadcast center on the campus of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., the Observer provides continuous recording, logging, and notifications for the station’s high-definition broadcast as well as two SD sub-channels. The system is set to automatically notify engineers via e-mail when it detects transmission errors. Since the Observer provides a continuous, searchable log of all aired broadcasts, the station’s sales and traffic department is able to verify that all underwriting spots aired as scheduled.



“Simply stated, the Observer offers us peace of mind. Running the station unattended is a new experience for our crew, and it helps to know that the Observer is always watching,” said Max Hunt, operations supervisor for WIPB-TV.