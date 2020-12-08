Winners Of BaM, Annual IABM Awards Revealed

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K.—The International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers (IABM) and BaM Live! last week announced the winners of the 2020 edition of the BaM Awards and Annual IABM Awards, including recognition for an outstanding project or collaboration, the Andrew Jones Young Person of the Year and Technology Leader of the Year.

“Considering how difficult 2020 has been, it was really fantastic to see so many great innovations from the over 120 entries submitted,” said Stan Moote, IABM CTO. “The judges had to dig really deep to choose the eventual winners.”

This year’s BaM Award winners include (by category):

The IABM Annual Awards winners include (by category):

Andrew Jones Young Person of the Year: Aditya Panikker of Digigram. Panikker joined Digigram in 2018 as a product and digital marketing intern while pursuing his master’s degree. Over the past two years, he has laid down the structure of the company’s social media presence, worked as a junior product manager and took over responsibility to expand the company’s business in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa over the past year.

Aditya Panikker of Digigram. Panikker joined Digigram in 2018 as a product and digital marketing intern while pursuing his master’s degree. Over the past two years, he has laid down the structure of the company’s social media presence, worked as a junior product manager and took over responsibility to expand the company’s business in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa over the past year. Technology Leader of the Year, sponsored by Avid: Jackie Howes, director, Media Infrastructure Architect, Discovery. Howes is directly responsible for scoping, defining and coordinating both large and small infrastructure systems impacting Discovery’s technical capabilities and profitability.

Jackie Howes, director, Media Infrastructure Architect, Discovery. Howes is directly responsible for scoping, defining and coordinating both large and small infrastructure systems impacting Discovery’s technical capabilities and profitability. Broadcast/Media Company of the Year, sponsored by Bridge Technologies: latakoo. Nominated by DISH Mexico marketing director Eduardo Peniche, who said, “latakoo provides the fastest, most secure way to transfer large media files from any location. latakoo has become an essential tool for our company and other broadcasters around the world, including industry leaders such as Nexstar, Charter, NBC and Telemundo.”

latakoo. Nominated by DISH Mexico marketing director Eduardo Peniche, who said, “latakoo provides the fastest, most secure way to transfer large media files from any location. latakoo has become an essential tool for our company and other broadcasters around the world, including industry leaders such as Nexstar, Charter, NBC and Telemundo.” Most Successful Virtual Event: Freeman and Sound and Vision Entertainment (SAV), NFL Draft 2020. Freeman, Brady Belavek of SAV and engineer Dave Ragains of Show Machine were hired to handle all production communications between the NFL, the networks and all production staff.

Freeman and Sound and Vision Entertainment (SAV), NFL Draft 2020. Freeman, Brady Belavek of SAV and engineer Dave Ragains of Show Machine were hired to handle all production communications between the NFL, the networks and all production staff. Most Creative Digital Campaign: beIN Sports, “Love it Like the First Time.” To retain viewer and subscriber passion for sports, beIN Media Group’s departments worked with global offices in Singapore, London, Miami, Paris, Doha and Istanbul to create the first truly integrated creative global campaign curated for viewers and subscribers across 43 countries and in five continents.

beIN Sports, “Love it Like the First Time.” To retain viewer and subscriber passion for sports, beIN Media Group’s departments worked with global offices in Singapore, London, Miami, Paris, Doha and Istanbul to create the first truly integrated creative global campaign curated for viewers and subscribers across 43 countries and in five continents. IABM Honorary Membership: Graham Pitman, vice chair IAM for more than nine years. Called “a tremendous asset to me personally” by IABM CEO Peter White, Pitman has been honored for his “unstinting contribution” to IABM and to recognize “his long and successful career” in broadcast and media technology, said White.