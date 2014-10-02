WILX NBC10 Picks Up WeatherNation TV as a Dot-2

LANSING, MICH.—WeatherNation TV a multiformat, local, regional and national television weather news service, announced a partnership with WILX-TV 10 to broadcast 24/7 weather news on digital TV channel 10.2 across Lansing and Jackson, Mich., and on Comcast Ch. 294 and WOW Cable Ch. 152 across central Michigan.



WeatherNation TV currently delivers local, regional and national weather programming in multiple cities across America, including Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Boston, Minneapolis, and Denver and is expanding its reach.



The WeatherNation TV network delivers a back-to-basics approach to weather reporting and forecasting. Instead of long-form shows interspersed with short bouts of weather news, WeatherNation TV offers continuous coverage of hyper-local, local, regional and national weather events with cutting-edge graphics and stunning details.



WeatherNation TV uses technology from Baron Services and its Omni and Vipir Systems to forecast and illustrate current conditions with real-time 3D graphical mapping. A severe weather tracking system also gives viewers a detailed visual assessment of storms and other extreme weather, from the satellite view down to street-level detail.