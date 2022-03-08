WideOrbit, Comscore Expand Efforts to Automate Linear TV Buying and Selling

RESTON, Va.—Comscore and WideOrbit have announced that they’ve expanded their longstanding partnership to automate linear TV buying and selling and that WideOrbit is introducing Comscore TV information to power automated TV transactions and audience targeting across markets and demographics.

The partnership facilitates the automated buying and selling of advertising inventory from more than 1700 local TV stations across 210 Local Markets, allowing advertisers to reach a specific number of impressions in a market and/or daypart rather than make specific program buys, the companies said.

Through the agreement, more than 65 agencies, brands, and DSPs will have access to inventory offered through WideOrbit’s sell-side platform, WO Marketplace, powered by Comscore TV information from over 50 million homes. More than 96% of US television households are available to reach via this platform.

“The growing demand for automated buying and selling of linear TV highlights the critical importance of offering advertisers timely, relevant data to target audiences across markets and demographics,” said Eric Mathewson, WideOrbit founder and CEO. “Our partnership with Comscore allows us to provide the data advertisers need for effective targeting, combined with the ease of execution, waste reduction, brand safety, and rate transparency they’ve come to expect from WideOrbit marketplace transactions.”

WO Marketplace helps local TV stations open new revenue streams with automated access to new demand. By bringing sellers new demand that can be evaluated alongside current sold inventory, broadcasters can accept only the offers that best meet their needs.

"The industry has been asking for better automation of TV buying and selling to harness the power of broadcast TV, which remains one of the most effective ways to reach large numbers of consumers,” said Bill Livek, CEO and executive vice chair, Comscore. “We are proud to deepen our longstanding partnership with WideOrbit to help advertisers more efficiently reach audiences across specific markets and demographics.”

WideOrbit is the system of record for more than $37 billion in advertising spend annually and is used by such companies as NBCUniversal, Fox, ViacomCBS, AMC Networks, Univision, Gray, and Sinclair.