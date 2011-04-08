Wheatstone partners with Burli

Wheatstone, manufacturer of the WheatNet-IP Intelligent Network, has partnered with Burli Software, a newsroom software vendor based in Vancouver, British Columbia, to offer a direct interface between Burli’s newsroom software and WheatNet-IP.

Burli’s newsroom software will be able to pick up and record audio directly from the WheatNet-IP network, as well as be able to play audio out onto the network. WheatNet-IP will also pass logic signals to Burli’s system and receive logic signals from it, enabling the handling of real-time events as well as the control of other hardware on the network.

When Canadian broadcast group CORUS rebuilt its Winnipeg broadcast center recently, Burli and WheatNet-IP were both part of the plan. Integrating the workflow between these two systems drove this new partnership and the technological integration behind it.