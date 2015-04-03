Wheatstone and Eventide Partner on Profanity Delay

NEW BERN, N.C. – Wheatstone, an audio equipment manufacturer based in New Bern, N.C., and Eventide, a manufacturer of digital audio signal processing products located in New Jersey, have partnered to combine Eventide’s profanity delay systems and Wheatstone’s audio network for radio and TV broadcasters.

Eventide’s BD600W delay unit will now come with WheatNet-IP networking built-in for seamless integration of profanity delay into the WheatNet-IP audio and control network.

The WheatNet-IP audio network is an end-to-end broadcast studio system comprised of audio consoles, routing, mixing, processing, silence detection, logic control and seamless integration with third-party vendors. It is compatible audio network for both radio and television.

The BD600W provides 80 seconds of profanity protection, micro-precision delay and combines both extended remote control and audio over the WheatNet-IP broadcast network.

The companies joint effort will be on display at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas.