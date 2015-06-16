WGBH Adds Avid Everywhere

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Avid Everywhere is shipping up to Boston, as Boston public broadcaster WGBH has embraced the workflow to help integrate its creative teams across all programs and better leverage its content across all brands.

WGBH has connected all of its editing suites and mixing rooms with Avid Storage Suite’s Avid ISIS | 7500 shared storage system, giving every media creator access to the same material. The new workflow will also become a key part of a new process for local news production.

The next phase of the rollout will have WGBH implement Avid Media Suite’s Interplay | Production asset management system, enabling creative teams to use metadata to find and leverage content. WGBH plans to also add the MediaCentral | UX, the cloud-based web front end to Avid’s MediaCentral Platform, and Avid Artist Suite’s Media Composer | Cloud for efficient remote collaboration.