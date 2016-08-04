WETM Adds Bitcentral’s CORE:news

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.—Bitcentral has announced that WETM in Elmira, N.Y., has installed the CORE:news production suite. The newly installed system provides WETM with a complete news production, media management, collaboration and archiving system.

The CORE:news system is designed for modular news production and combines content discovery, capture, editing, playout, publishing, collaboration, asset management and archiving into a single workflow.

WETM says that it is currently producing five hours a day of news.